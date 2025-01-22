Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $865.00 and last traded at $858.10. Approximately 3,563,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,297,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $842.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.06.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $885.64 and its 200-day moving average is $760.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

