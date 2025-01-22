New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 2,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

