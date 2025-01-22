NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

NEXON Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

NEXON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.