NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,912,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

