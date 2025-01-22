Nina S. Kjellson Sells 3,993 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,707,420 shares in the company, valued at $60,653,391.20. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

