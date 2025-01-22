Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 339,393 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,393 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $136,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,391,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,959 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.67%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $34,392.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,515.23. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

