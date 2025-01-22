Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,661 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day moving average of $239.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.