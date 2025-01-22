Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $60,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total value of $520,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,084. This represents a 15.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,509 shares of company stock worth $22,602,212. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $604.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.14 and a 12 month high of $606.27.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

