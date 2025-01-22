Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,843 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $71,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

