NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

