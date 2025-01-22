NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,254,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

