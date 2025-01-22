Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 62213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

