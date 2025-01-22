Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

