Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.41 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.22 and a 12 month high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

