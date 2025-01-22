Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.