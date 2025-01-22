Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 109,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

