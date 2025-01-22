Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.