OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

OCCIO opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

