Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.30 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.64). 29,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 78,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.64).

Old Mutual Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 653.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.24.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

