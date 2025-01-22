Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 819,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.