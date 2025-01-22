Olympus Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Olympus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,259 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

