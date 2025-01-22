Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $266,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 16,023.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,480,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,370,640,000 after buying an additional 1,917,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,003,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,977,015,000 after acquiring an additional 885,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Oracle by 2,899.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 883,233 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $483.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

