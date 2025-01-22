Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 4.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.