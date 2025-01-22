Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

OBK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. 152,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

