Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,029 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,588.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.3 %

SMCI stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.