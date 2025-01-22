Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 80,440 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 312.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.