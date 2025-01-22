Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

NYSE:USB opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

