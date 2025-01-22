Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

