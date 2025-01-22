Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 175.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,772,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

