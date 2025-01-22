ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Trading 15.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 62,861,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,008% from the average daily volume of 5,674,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

ParaZero Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.71% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

