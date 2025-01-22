Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,994 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

