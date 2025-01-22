Park Place Capital Corp Has $432,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Republic Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $212.39 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.01 and a 1 year high of $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

