Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.