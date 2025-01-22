Park Place Capital Corp Sells 181 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 500.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

CTAS opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day moving average is $205.67.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

