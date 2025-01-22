Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $677.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $463.16 and a twelve month high of $712.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

