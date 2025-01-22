Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 821,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $215,720,000 after buying an additional 141,036 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,413,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 927.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 890,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $233,792,000 after acquiring an additional 804,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.59 and its 200-day moving average is $289.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

