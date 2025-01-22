Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Peoples Trading Down 18.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03.

Peoples Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

