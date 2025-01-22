Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,998 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $528,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.79 and its 200-day moving average is $390.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $317.59 and a 52 week high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

