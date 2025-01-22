Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

