Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

