Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 660,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHP stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

