Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

