Perpetual Ltd Acquires 505 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,600,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,625.94. This trade represents a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,800 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.44.

NYSE:CLH opened at $246.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.28 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

