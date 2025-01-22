Perpetual Ltd Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,686.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,049.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4,391.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,997.64.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

