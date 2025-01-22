Perpetual Ltd Has $2.29 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $180,055.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,563.62. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,881 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $291,542.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,838.63. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Melius Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $61.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

