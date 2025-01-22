Perpetual Ltd Has $7.80 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,047 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 365,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 203,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.3 %

PAAS opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -128.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -235.28%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

