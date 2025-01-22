Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). Approximately 20,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 307,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of £7.82 million, a PE ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

