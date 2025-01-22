Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.59 Million

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $473.32 million and $5.59 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Polyhedra Network token can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00001829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104,845.24 or 0.99757848 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,359.41 or 0.99295593 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,277,778 tokens. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 112,502,998.79 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 1.91189011 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $5,967,127.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyhedra Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyhedra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

