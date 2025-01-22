Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 142,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 38,104 shares.The stock last traded at $53.79 and had previously closed at $54.02.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47,972.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.