Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 142,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 38,104 shares.The stock last traded at $53.79 and had previously closed at $54.02.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
