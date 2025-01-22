Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,657,595.49 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.910-7.050 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.91-$7.05 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average of $169.44. The company has a market capitalization of $380.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,820. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.65.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

